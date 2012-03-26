BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
HONG KONG, March 26 Trading in H shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp was suspended on Monday, a ccording to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.
It gave no further details.
Minsheng Bank said earlier on Monday it would suspend trading of its A shares for a day as it conducts a placement of new shares in Hong Kong.
Last month, the bank said it had received approval from the country's securities regulator for an issue of up to 1.65 billion new Hong Kong-listed shares, aimed at boosting its capital adequacy ratio. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.