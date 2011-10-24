Oct 24 MIPS Technologies agreed to nominate two directors recommended by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP to its board.

Starboard, which owns about 9.9 percent of the company's shares, had sent a letter to the company last month, seeking four seats on MIPS' board of directors.

As part of the agreement, Starboard will withdraw its other candidates and vote for the board's director nominees at the company's annual meeting, MIPS said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $5.28 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)