April 12 Shares of MIPS Technologies Inc
rose 25 percent in afternoon trading after Bloomberg
reported that the company has hired Goldman Sachs to pursue a
potential sale.
The company, which designs chips and processors and license
them out to chipmakers, is looking for a buyer and expects
Goldman to help it negotiate a potential sale, the report said
citing unnamed sources.
When contacted, a MIPS spokeswoman said the company does not
respond to market rumors.
Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of
$276.7 million, were up 24 percent at $6.42 on the Nasdaq.
