June 14 Chip designer MIPS Technologies Inc
said China-based Nationz Technologies has
licensed its microprocessors for use in mobile payment products.
MIPS shares rose as much as 7 percent in morning trade.
The Sunnyvale, California-based company said Nationz will
use its microprocessors in radio frequency-enabled SIM card
payment products (RFID-SIM), used widely in mobile phones.
Nationz mobile payment SIM cards enable users to make
payments, transfer money between accounts, and shop on the go.
Terms of the licensing deal were not disclosed.
China, the world's largest mobile phone market, has over
1.02 billion mobile phone users, with a little over 10 percent
using smartphones.
Shares of MIPS were trading at $6.52, up 5 percent. The
stock, which has risen 35 percent this year, closed at $6.21 on
the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)