By Anjuli Davies
| LONDON, April 29
LONDON, April 29 Mirabaud & Cie, a Swiss private
wealth manager and broker, is launching a mergers and
acquisitions (M&A) advisory group in expectation of a rebound in
Europe's depressed dealmaking environment.
The team, based in London, will be led by Maneksh Dattani,
Ian Macfarlane, Paul Schultz and Nicolas Thum, previously
partners at advisory boutique Europa Partners.
It will focus on existing FTSE 100 clients, family-owned
businesses and private equity across financial institutions,
industrial companies, business services and real estate.
"For us, it's a boutique-plus strategy. Being attached to a
larger group with a European footprint is a more powerful
offering than a standalone boutique," Macfarlane said.
Worldwide M&A activity is flat compared to last year, as
companies remain cautious in a moribund economic environment.
Some large deals in the U.S. mask a more muted environment
in Europe, where M&A is down 28 percent compared with last year,
data from Thomson Reuters showed.
"There's only so long you can suppress the need to either
acquire or sell businesses," said Macfarlane.
Mirabaud, founded in Geneva in 1819, built its broking
business Mirabaud Securities in London in 1990, offering
research and corporate finance advice. In 2009, it launched a
debt capital markets division.
While most other banks retrench, Mirabaud has been steadily
adding to its core businesses and in 2012 acquired 100 percent
of its Spanish subsidiary, Mirabaud Finanzas Socieded de
Valores.