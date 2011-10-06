TOKYO Oct 6 Miraca Holdings , a Japanese diagnostics and laboratory testing service provider, said on Thursday it would buy the anatomic pathology business of Caris Life Sciences in the United States for $725 million.

The purchase price includes debt held by the unit, Caris Diagnostics, Miraca said in a statement.

"As part of Miraca's strategy to expand its business globally the acquisition will substantially expand Miraca's footprint in the U.S.," the company said.

