BRIEF-Venus Remedies Dec-qtr loss widens
* Dec quarter net loss 21.03 million rupees versus loss 2.54 million rupees year ago
TOKYO Oct 6 Miraca Holdings , a Japanese diagnostics and laboratory testing service provider, said on Thursday it would buy the anatomic pathology business of Caris Life Sciences in the United States for $725 million.
The purchase price includes debt held by the unit, Caris Diagnostics, Miraca said in a statement.
"As part of Miraca's strategy to expand its business globally the acquisition will substantially expand Miraca's footprint in the U.S.," the company said.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* GSK Consumer Healthcare - announced nationwide launch of flonase sensimist allergy relief Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says company and Gama Energy signed an agreement to operate the first digital power plant in Turkey Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kS8X0k) Further company coverage: