BRIEF-Roche Diagnostics Canada says Health Canada has approved cobas EGFR mutation test v2
Health Canada has approved cobas EGFR mutation test v2
June 16 Miracle Automation Engineering Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with Switzerland's Swisslog on logistics development in China
LONDON, March 14 Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday the pound could fall "much lower" versus the dollar, targeting $1.14 in the second half of this year.
