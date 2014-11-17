Nov 17 Miraculum SA :

* Reported on Saturday it resolved to issue 4,000 series AC bonds at an issue price of 1,000 zlotys with maturity date of Dec. 2, 2016

* Bonds will be subscribed for via public offer

* Minimum threshold of subscribed bonds for issuance to be conducted, is 1,000 bonds

* Funds form issuance of series AC bonds will be used for financing of implementation of new products in cosmetics business

