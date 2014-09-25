Sept 25 Miraculum SA :

* Said on Wednesday it dismisses its chairman of the management board Andrzej Kalita and vice chairman of the management board krzysztof Urbanski from their posts, effective Oct. 1

* Said it appoints Monika Nowakowska as chairman of the management board of the company, effective Oct. 1

