UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 25 Miraculum SA :
* Said on Wednesday it dismisses its chairman of the management board Andrzej Kalita and vice chairman of the management board krzysztof Urbanski from their posts, effective Oct. 1
Source text for Eikon:
* Said it appoints Monika Nowakowska as chairman of the management board of the company, effective Oct. 1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources