SEOUL, April 16 Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd, South Korea's sixth-biggest life insurer by assets, has applied for approval to launch an initial public offering, South Korea's stock exchange said on Thursday.

Mirae Asset, which is majority-owned by affiliate Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd and related shareholders, plans a listing seen worth around 300 billion-500 billion won ($277 million-$459 million), South Korean online media outlet Money Today The Bell reported in March.

A spokesman for Mirae Asset said it is planning an IPO at some point this year, but declined to comment on further listing details.

Samsung Securities, Citigroup and Daiwa are co-advisers for the IPO.

