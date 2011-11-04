* Q3 EPS C$0.60 vs C$0.27 yr ago
* Q3 rev up 29 pct at C$48.8 mln
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 4 Miranda Technologies'
third-quarter earnings handily beat market estimates on a slew
of contract wins, and the broadcast infrastructure provider said
it was bracing to meet pent-up demand across its markets next
year.
Shares of the Montreal-based company rose about 24 percent
to C$8.50, their highest since late 2008, on Friday morning on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Miranda, which provides the broadcast industry with playout
and monitoring systems, is banking on the U.S. presidential
elections and the London Olympics to boost its revenue and
profit growth in 2012, but is also set to cash in on an industry
upgrade cycle.
Miranda's Chief Executive Strath Goodship is confident that
the company is fairly insulated from a downturn in the economy.
"If the economy takes a downturn, the Olympics will still
carry on, there will still be advertising and there will
possibly be more people staying at home and watching T.V. That's
a good thing," he told Reuters by phone.
"There are some developed economies like the U.S. where
since the end of 2008, or early 2009, they (broadcasters) have
really not returned spending (on infrastructure) to traditional
levels," said Goodship, who added that broadcasters usually
upgrade their equipment every four years.
Miranda raised its outlook for full-year gross margin to
about 57-61 percent, up from the 55-59 percent it had forecast
earlier, and kept its EBITDA outlook at about 20-25 percent of
total sales. Gross margin was 59 percent and EBITDA 16 percent
of total sales in 2010.
Q3 EARNINGS BEATS MARKET ESTIMATES
Net income doubled to C$13.2 million ($13 million), or 60
Canadian cents per share, from C$6 million, or 27 Canadian cents
per share, a year ago.
Adjusted earnings per share was 47 Canadian cents per share,
excluding a one-time C$3 million adjustment from income taxes.
Revenue rose 29 percent to C$48.8 million, driven by a slew
of contracts with major TV networks, including NBC Universal and
ITV.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 22
Canadian cents per share on revenue of C46.2 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 1.013 Canadian Dollars)
