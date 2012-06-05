BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 Cable manufacturer Belden Inc said it agreed to acquire Canadian broadcast equipment maker Miranda Technologies Inc in a deal valued at about C$372 million ($357.31 million).
The C$17 a share offer represents a 64 percent premium to Miranda Technologies' Monday closing price of C$10.39 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.0411 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp Group may have renewed interest in combining its Sprint Corp with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc , but a deal between the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers may not make it past U.S. regulators, antitrust experts and industry watchers said.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: