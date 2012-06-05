BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 Cable and networking product manufacturer Belden Inc said on Tuesday that it would acquire Canadian rival Miranda Technologies Inc for C$377 million ($362.1 million) to increase its presence in niche markets.
The C$17-a-share offer is a 64 percent premium to Miranda's Monday closing price of C$10.39 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The offer, which is not subject to any financing conditions, has the backing of Miranda's board, Belden said.
St. Louis-based Belden said on Tuesday that the deal would help it to cater to the needs of the television broadcast industry. Montreal-based Miranda provides technology for TV broadcasters to create and distribute high-definition video.
"The combined company would be a leader in one of Belden`s target market segments and would deliver considerable value for Belden customers and shareholders," Belden Chief Executive Officer John Stroup said in a statement.
($1 = 1.0411 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Euan Rocha in Toronto and Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Von Ahn)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp Group may have renewed interest in combining its Sprint Corp with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc , but a deal between the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers may not make it past U.S. regulators, antitrust experts and industry watchers said.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: