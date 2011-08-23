SYDNEY Aug 23 Australian property group Mirvac said on Tuesday it expects more than 5 percent rental annual growth in the office market in Sydney for the next few years as companies look to upgrade their offices.

The vacancy rate in Sydney's office market, where a majority of tenants are in the financial and insurance sectors, rose to 9.3 percent in July from 8.3 percent in January, according to Australia's property council.

Still, Mirvac Managing Director Nick Collishaw said supply was limited and tenants continued to look ways to maximise their office space, requiring refurbishments or relocations.

"There are a number of significant tenants who will look to relocate in 2014, 2015 as they modernise their office requirements," Mirvac's managing director Nick Collishaw told Reuters.

"Rental growth is going to be, in our view over the next few years probably greater than 5 percent," he added by telephone.

Mirvac allocates more than half of its A$5.9 billion portfolio to the office sector, with high exposure to Sydney and Melbourne.

The group in July agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in its 30-storey office building project in Sydney to Singapore's K-REIT Asia .

Mirvac on Tuesday posted a 30 percent rise in operating profit to A$358.5 million for the year to June, but forecast almost flat growth in the current year. It said it is reviewing its hotel business and plans to sell A$200 million of non-core assets.

Property investment volumes in Australia dropped 27 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter, according to research firm DTZ. But quality office buildings continue to attract buyers, according to property services firm CB Richard Ellis.

"Buyer confidence in the tightening Sydney office market fundamentals should remain firm in the months ahead," Rick Butler, CBRE's senior managing director, international investments, said in a note on Tuesday.

But he added the deteriorating economic picture in the United States and the euro zone could weigh more heavily on investor sentiment. (Editing by Ed Davies)