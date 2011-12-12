(Follows alerts)

Dec 13 Misawa Homes Co will retire 47 billion yen ($604 million)in preferred shares held by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the Nikkei said.

Misawa will issue 10 billion yen in preferred shares to the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), and will use the proceeds to retire the preferred shares held by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the Nikkei said.

Misawa incurred huge debts when the golf courses and resorts it developed during the bubble era went sour, the business daily said.

Its group interest-bearing liabilities had risen to 558.2 billion yen by the end of March 2002, topping its sales, the paper said.

Misawa's main lenders -- including UFJ Bank, which later became Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ after a merger -- implemented a bailout package worth 300 billion yen, including debt waivers and preferred share purchases, the daily said.

Misawa issued about 7.83 million preferred shares to the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. unit from 2004 to 2005, the Nikkei said.

Toyota Motor Corp. also invested in Misawa in 2005, bringing its interest-bearing liabilities down to 46.9 billion yen as of March 31, the daily reported.

But the disposal of preferred shares has been a big challenge. Misawa initially thought the disposal of preferred shares held by the MUFG unit would take 10-15 years, the Nikkei said.

But because its share price has fallen, Misawa can buy the preferred shares at less than face value and has decided to put the process on the fast track, seeking help from the DBJ, the daily said. ($1 = 77.8100 Japanese yen; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair) (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)