Dec 13 Misawa Homes Co will
retire 47 billion yen ($604 million)in preferred shares held by
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the Nikkei said.
Misawa will issue 10 billion yen in preferred shares to the
Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), and will use the proceeds to
retire the preferred shares held by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ, the Nikkei said.
Misawa incurred huge debts when the golf courses and resorts
it developed during the bubble era went sour, the business daily
said.
Its group interest-bearing liabilities had risen to 558.2
billion yen by the end of March 2002, topping its sales, the
paper said.
Misawa's main lenders -- including UFJ Bank, which later
became Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ after a merger --
implemented a bailout package worth 300 billion yen, including
debt waivers and preferred share purchases, the daily said.
Misawa issued about 7.83 million preferred shares to the
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. unit from 2004 to
2005, the Nikkei said.
Toyota Motor Corp. also invested in Misawa in 2005,
bringing its interest-bearing liabilities down to 46.9 billion
yen as of March 31, the daily reported.
But the disposal of preferred shares has been a big
challenge. Misawa initially thought the disposal of preferred
shares held by the MUFG unit would take 10-15 years, the Nikkei
said.
But because its share price has fallen, Misawa can buy the
preferred shares at less than face value and has decided to put
the process on the fast track, seeking help from the DBJ, the
daily said.
