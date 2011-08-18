KUALA LUMPUR Aug 18 Malaysian shipping line MISC Bhd said in an exchange filing on Thursday:

*Q1 net profit down 71 percent to 121.1 million Malaysian ringgit ($40.7 million) from 428.0 million ringgit on-year

* Lower revenue due to poorer contribution from heavy engineering and liner businesses

* Long-term liquefied natural gas and offshore businesses will provide income to group going forward, but liner, petroleum and chemical businesses expected to remain weak

* Shares up 2.8 percent on Thursday to 7.30 ringgit per share prior to earnings announcement. ($1 = 2.976 Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)