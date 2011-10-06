KUALA LUMPUR Oct 6 Malaysia's shipping firm MISC on Thursday said:

* MISC unit to form joint venture company with Singapore- listed China Aviation Oil to build an oil storage tank terminal facility with a capacity of 380,000 cubic metres in southern Johor state's Tanjung Langsat Port.

* says the project is expected to commence by early 2012 and complete by the end-2013.

* says total development is estimated at 371 million ringgit ($116.4 million)

* says project is expected to enhance MISC's position in the tank terminal business. ($1 = 3.188 Malaysian Ringgit)