KUALA LUMPUR Feb 22 Malaysian shipping liner MISC bhd said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Wednesday:

*Q3 ended Dec 31 turned to a net loss of 1.74 billion Malaysian ringgit ($575 million) versus a net profit of 1.38 billion Malaysian ringgit a year ago

*The poor performance was partly due to its exit from the liner business and a weak global economy coupled with vessel supply overhang, while freight rates headed further south during 2011

*Going forward, it said its recent decision to cease its loss-making liner business operations is expected to benefit the group in the medium to long-term.

*Its LNG, offshore and heavy engineering businesses will continue to provide stability to the group's earnings moving forward, it said.

*Its shares dropped 1.36 percent on Wednesday to 5.80 ringgit prior to the earnings announcement

*MISC on March 2 last year announced a change of financial year-end to Dec 31 from March 31. The first new financial year would end on Dec 31, resulting in a 9-month financial year. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)