By Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 22 Malaysian shipping
liner MISC bhd said in a filing to the local stock
exchange on Wednesday:
*Q3 ended Dec 31 turned to a net loss of 1.74 billion
Malaysian ringgit ($575 million) versus a net profit of 1.38
billion Malaysian ringgit a year ago
*The poor performance was partly due to its exit from the
liner business and a weak global economy coupled with vessel
supply overhang, while freight rates headed further south during
2011
*Going forward, it said its recent decision to cease its
loss-making liner business operations is expected to benefit the
group in the medium to long-term.
*Its LNG, offshore and heavy engineering businesses will
continue to provide stability to the group's earnings moving
forward, it said.
*Its shares dropped 1.36 percent on Wednesday to 5.80
ringgit prior to the earnings announcement
*MISC on March 2 last year announced a change of financial
year-end to Dec 31 from March 31. The first new financial year
would end on Dec 31, resulting in a 9-month financial year.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)