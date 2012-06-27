WASHINGTON, June 27 The Pentagon using a new Raytheon Co -built interceptor missile downed a target missile in a high-stakes test of systems designed to thwart what experts say are advancing capabilities of countries like North Korea and Iran.

The mission off Hawaii late Tuesday was against a medium-range, separating ballistic missile, the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency said. The mock warhead separated from the target's booster section, presenting what is supposed to be a more "threat-representative" and challenging attack scenario.

(Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Vicki Allen)