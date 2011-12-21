Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
Dec 21 Real Estate Investment Trust Mission West Properties Inc said it is exploring strategic alternatives for the possible sale of the company.
Mission West Properties said as a result of higher portfolio sales around the U.S. and lower borrowing costs, the board has decided to start a search for a buyer, which would benefit its shareholders and other stakeholders.
Mission West Properties, however, said it is not currently engaged in any transaction. The company said it continues to expect higher profits in 2012, helped by new and renewal leases and higher rents.
Shares of the company closed at $8.36 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.
Feb 10 Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.