Dec 21 Real Estate Investment Trust Mission West Properties Inc said it is exploring strategic alternatives for the possible sale of the company.

Mission West Properties said as a result of higher portfolio sales around the U.S. and lower borrowing costs, the board has decided to start a search for a buyer, which would benefit its shareholders and other stakeholders.

Mission West Properties, however, said it is not currently engaged in any transaction. The company said it continues to expect higher profits in 2012, helped by new and renewal leases and higher rents.

Shares of the company closed at $8.36 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)