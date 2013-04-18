April 18 Seven Mississippi River locks between Muscatine, Iowa, and Saverton, Missouri, were expected to close beginning on Friday as the rain-swollen waterway rises above flood stage, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Thursday.

The closures of Locks 16 through 22 will effectively shut the river to commercial navigation from central Iowa to northern Missouri.

The river was forecast to crest at those locations on Sunday or Monday, according to National Weather Service river forecasts. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)