* Low water threatens nearly $3 billion in January shipments
* Army Corps dredging, removing rock to keep channel open
By Tom Polansek
Jan 7 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin toured a shallow
stretch of the drought-drained Mississippi River by boat on
Monday for a firsthand look at the historically low water that
is impeding traffic on the nation's busiest waterway.
Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, and other
officials took to the water near Thebes, Illinois, where workers
have been removing river-bottom rocks to aid transportation
after the worst drought in half a century drained the
Mississippi and the rivers that feed into it.
The senator is scheduled to hold press briefings later on
Monday to talk about the river conditions.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Coast Guard for the
second time in a month in Illinois briefed the officials on the
threat for a potential shutdown of commerce on the river, which
typically carries $2.8 billion worth of commodities in January.
Durbin receives regular updates on the situation via telephone
and in Washington, D.C., a spokeswoman said.
The low water has disrupted the flow of billions of dollars
worth of grain, coal, fertilizer and other commodities between
the central United States and shipping terminals at the Gulf of
Mexico.
Should the river be shut to traffic more than 8,000 jobs
would be affected, worth $54 million in wages and benefits. It
would halt the movement of 7.2 million tons of commodities,
according to shipping groups.
The Army Corps said last week that navigation would
continue. A spokesman could not immediately be reached on
Monday.
The Corps is removing the most threatening rock pinnacles
near the Illinois towns of Grand Tower and Thebes, hoping to
deepen the shipping channel by about two feet by mid-January,
just before the river is forecast to hit critically low levels.
The Corps has also been dredging various soft-bottom
sections of the river nearly round-the-clock for six months to
maintain a deep enough shipping channel. The majority of
commercial vessels need a depth, or draft, of at least nine feet
so shippers are closely monitoring river gauges and forecasts.
The Mississippi River gauge at Thebes rose to 4.04 feet on
Monday from 3.9 feet on Friday. It was forecast to slip to 3.4
feet by next week, the lowest level there since 1988 and the
second lowest on record.
Gauge readings do not reflect the actual depth of the river
at a certain location because the gauges are fixed and the
river's bottom is steadily changing with the current. They aid
navigation as a shorter term reference point.
The Army Corps has said once the Thebes gauge reads 2 feet,
boats with a nine-foot draft, or distance between the water's
surface and the lowest point of the vessel, would be at risk of
hitting rock pinnacles there.
(Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)