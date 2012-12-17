BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Dec 17 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects no "significant interruption in navigation" on the Mississippi River due to low water levels, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said on Monday.
The Army Corps briefed Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, other elected officials and members of the agricultural industry on Monday on its efforts to keep the river open for navigation.
Some shippers and traders have been concerned the river would be effectively closed to navigation between St. Louis and Cairo, Illinois, due to low water. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.