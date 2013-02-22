ROME Feb 22 Authorities are checking if a wreck found on a beach of the island of Curacao could be that of a plane carrying fashion executive Vittorio Missoni which disappeared last month, Italian news wire Ansa reported on Friday, citing local sources.

Missoni, the eldest son of the founders of the Missoni fashion house, disappeared with his wife and four others when their plane went missing off the coast of Venezuela in early January.

Italian investigators later said the airline that owned the plane was not fully licensed to operate and that the pilot's licence had expired more than a month before the flight. (Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Stephen Jewkes and Pravin Char)