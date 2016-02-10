WASHINGTON Feb 10 The U.S. Justice Department
said on Wednesdays that it had filed a civil rights lawsuit
against Ferguson, Missouri, to enforce a police and court reform
plan after the city said it wanted to amend some aspects of a
consent decree it reached with the federal agency.
The Justice Department initiated a civil rights
investigation into Ferguson's policing and court practices after
an unarmed black teenager was killed by a white police officer
in 2014. It resulted in a report that was extremely critical of
Ferguson's police and court systems.
"Unable to reach a mutually agreed upon court-enforceable
settlement to remedy the department's findings, the lawsuit was
filed today," the Justice Department said in a statement.
