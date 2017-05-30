May 30 Missouri's non-union contractors will no
longer have to pay union wages on public projects such as
schools, libraries and police stations under a bill that
Governor Eric Greitens signed into law on Tuesday.
The measure bans cities and counties from requiring union
working conditions in bids for public projects partly funded by
the state, using what are known as "project labor agreements."
The measure threatens local governments that do so with the loss
of state funding and tax credits.
The Republican governor has argued such agreements decrease
competition and drive up costs to taxpayers. The measure is the
latest rollback of union-backed laws pursued this year by
Missouri Republicans, who gained control of the legislature and
governor's mansion in 2016 for the first time in eight years.
In February, Missouri joined more than two dozen other
states when it enacted "right-to-work" legislation, making it
illegal to require workers to join a union or pay dues as a
condition of employment.
"Project Labor Agreements drive up the cost of construction
and kill jobs," Greitens said in a statement. "Our top priority
is more jobs for the people. We're eliminating this sweetheart
deal for special interests, protecting taxpayers, and creating
more opportunity for all workers in Missouri."
Under the previous system, union and non-union contractors
both could bid on public projects, but in cases where such
agreements were used, non-union contractors had been required to
abide by collective bargaining.
Officials with the AFL-CIO labor federation said such
agreements protected public investment with skilled contractors
and kept projects on schedule with fewer injuries or labor
disputes.
Jake Hummel, secretary-treasurer of the Missouri AFL-CIO and
a Democratic state senator, said such agreements were used in
only a fraction of public projects.
"What the governor has done is taken that useful tool away
from local governments," he said.
At least 23 states including Nevada and West Virginia have
enacted similar restrictions, mostly since 2011, according to
Jackson Brainerd, policy associate with the National Conference
of State Legislatures. The Missouri legislature approved the
bill in April.
(Reporting by Chris Kenning in Chicago; Editing by Peter
Cooney)