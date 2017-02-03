Feb 2 Missouri moved one step closer to becoming the 28th state to make paying dues optional for employees working in union-represented shops and receiving union-negotiated benefits after legislation was approved on Thursday by the state's House of Representatives.

It must now be approved by Governor Eric Greitens. It has already been approved by the state's Senate.

Greitens, a Republican whose gubernatorial campaign included support for "right to work" policies, could not be reached for comment on Thursday evening.

"I believe this is better for individuals and it's better for the state," Republican state Representative Bill White was quoted as saying in a report by the Kansas City Star newspaper.

The Missouri AFL-CIO tweeted a link to a report on the vote with a caption reading only, "Shame."

The outcome of the vote by the state's House was posted on its website.

In January, Kentucky became the most recent state to pass such laws, just months after Republicans won control of the state's General Assembly for the first time since 1921.