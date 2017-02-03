Feb 2 Missouri moved one step closer to becoming
the 28th state to make paying dues optional for employees
working in union-represented shops and receiving
union-negotiated benefits after legislation was approved on
Thursday by the state's House of Representatives.
It must now be approved by Governor Eric Greitens. It has
already been approved by the state's Senate.
Greitens, a Republican whose gubernatorial campaign included
support for "right to work" policies, could not be reached for
comment on Thursday evening.
"I believe this is better for individuals and it's better
for the state," Republican state Representative Bill White was
quoted as saying in a report by the Kansas City Star newspaper.
The Missouri AFL-CIO tweeted a link to a report on the vote
with a caption reading only, "Shame."
The outcome of the vote by the state's House was posted on
its website.
In January, Kentucky became the most recent state to pass
such laws, just months after Republicans won control of the
state's General Assembly for the first time since 1921.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Toni
Reinhold)