(Adds gun bill veto, background)
By Kevin Murphy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Missouri lawmakers pushed
through bills on Wednesday eliminating the need for permits to
carry concealed weapons and requiring voters to show a photo
identification before casting a ballot, overriding Democratic
Governor Jay Nixon's vetoes of the bills.
Both votes by the Republican-controlled state House and
Senate reached the two-thirds majority required to enact
legislation over the governor's veto.
The weapons bill abolished a state law requiring a permit,
training and background checks for people who want to carry a
concealed weapon in the state.
The House voted 112-41 to override Nixon's veto and the
Senate voted 24-6.
Supporters of the bill said it will make the state safer by
allowing more residents to carry firearms in self-defense, while
still banning certain criminals and mentally incompetent people
from having a gun.
In vetoing the bill in July, Nixon said the measure struck
an extreme blow to sensible safeguards against gun violence.
Earlier on Wednesday, the state Senate voted 24-7 and the
House 115-41 to override Nixon's veto of a bill requiring voters
to produce a government-issued ID instead of less official
identification such as a utility bill or bank check.
The bill would not take effect until 2017, after this year's
presidential election, and only if voters in November pass a
state constitutional amendment in support of the new law. That
is necessary because the Missouri Supreme Court ruled 10 years
ago that such a statute violated the existing state
constitution.
Courts in recent months have blocked voter ID laws passed in
several states by Republican-led legislatures after civil rights
groups argued the measures were discriminatory against poor and
minority voters.
In Missouri, voters without a photo ID can still vote if
they sign an affidavit swearing that they lack any type of
identification. However, election officials can take their
picture, and steps must be taken to get a photo ID for later
use, with the state covering the cost.
Supporters of the bill said it will help prevent voter
fraud.
"Why not have more certainty in the election process?"
Republican Representative Justin Alferman, the bill's main
sponsor, said in a statement before the vote.
Opponents had argued that the ID requirement places an undue
burden on young, minority and low-income voters who tend to
support Democratic candidates.
"Putting additional and unwanted barriers between citizens
and their ability to vote is wrong and detrimental to our system
of government as a whole," Nixon said in explaining his veto.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Simon Cameron-Moore)