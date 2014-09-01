BRIEF-Scientech to pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2016
March 13 Scientech Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/f3wNnV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sep. 1MISTRAL Media AG :
* Said on Sunday made loss in amount of EUR 409,000 in H1 of 2014, according to preliminary figures
* Said on Sunday loss resulted from expenses for personnel, depreciation of TV format rights, and in particular legal costs and interest expenses
March 13 X-Legend Entertainment Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/SLECDp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.