* Q1 revenue up 4 pct, driven by Middle East and Asia
* CEO says no plans to break up business in short term
* Shares up 1.3 percent
(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Sept 28 Misys , the British
banking software firm courted by a U.S. rival in the summer,
said demand from the Middle East and Asia for its new products
was overshadowing growing uncertainty in financial markets.
The company, whose products are used by banks and firms
dealing in capital markets, said revenue in its first quarter
grew 4 percent, helped by sales of its next-generation platforms
such as BankFusion.
"We got off to a pretty good start, particularly in terms of
new customer wins," Chief Executive Mike Lawrie told reporters
in a conference call on Wednesday.
He said the group was not yet seeing significant impact from
the turmoil in markets over the summer.
"We do not see substantial changes in any of the buying
behaviour across any of our divisions or across any of our
regions, but we are watching that very carefully," he said.
Shares in Misys, which have fallen more than 40 percent
since the approach from Fidelity National Information Services
fell apart last month, were 1.3 percent higher at 235
pence by 0844 GMT.
Analyst Paul Morland at Peel Hunt said the numbers for the
first quarter, its quietest, left full-year forecasts intact.
"We believe fears around bank spending have been overdone
given Misys' diverse customer base and high levels of recurring
revenue," he said.
Lawrie said he was "certainly open" to the FIS takeover, but
the revised price on the table was not good enough.
Analysts said at the time that signs of weaker demand in
banking and financial markets, flagged by rival Temenos
in July, could have been a factor in the collapse of the deal.
Lawrie's history as a dealmaker -- he sold Misys' healthcare
software unit last year -- has led to speculation that he is
seeking a sale of all or part of the group.
He discounted that, at least for the time being. "We have no
plans to break the business up short-term," he said.
"We are open to all options that will drive the most value
for our shareholders. If we could break the business up and that
would drive value, or conversely we may look at making some
other acquisitions, all those options are on the table."
Misys added 11 new customers in banking, including
Commercial Bank of Qatar, and 13 in its original capital markets
unit in the quarter, but a few deals slipped in its Sophis
division, causing total order intake to fall 6 percent.
Lawrie said he was confident the deals would close. "We did
not get all the paperwork done in time," he said.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)