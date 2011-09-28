* Q1 revenue up 4 pct, driven by Middle East and Asia

* CEO says no plans to break up business in short term

* Shares up 1.3 percent (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Sept 28 Misys , the British banking software firm courted by a U.S. rival in the summer, said demand from the Middle East and Asia for its new products was overshadowing growing uncertainty in financial markets.

The company, whose products are used by banks and firms dealing in capital markets, said revenue in its first quarter grew 4 percent, helped by sales of its next-generation platforms such as BankFusion.

"We got off to a pretty good start, particularly in terms of new customer wins," Chief Executive Mike Lawrie told reporters in a conference call on Wednesday.

He said the group was not yet seeing significant impact from the turmoil in markets over the summer.

"We do not see substantial changes in any of the buying behaviour across any of our divisions or across any of our regions, but we are watching that very carefully," he said.

Shares in Misys, which have fallen more than 40 percent since the approach from Fidelity National Information Services fell apart last month, were 1.3 percent higher at 235 pence by 0844 GMT.

Analyst Paul Morland at Peel Hunt said the numbers for the first quarter, its quietest, left full-year forecasts intact.

"We believe fears around bank spending have been overdone given Misys' diverse customer base and high levels of recurring revenue," he said.

Lawrie said he was "certainly open" to the FIS takeover, but the revised price on the table was not good enough.

Analysts said at the time that signs of weaker demand in banking and financial markets, flagged by rival Temenos in July, could have been a factor in the collapse of the deal.

Lawrie's history as a dealmaker -- he sold Misys' healthcare software unit last year -- has led to speculation that he is seeking a sale of all or part of the group.

He discounted that, at least for the time being. "We have no plans to break the business up short-term," he said.

"We are open to all options that will drive the most value for our shareholders. If we could break the business up and that would drive value, or conversely we may look at making some other acquisitions, all those options are on the table."

Misys added 11 new customers in banking, including Commercial Bank of Qatar, and 13 in its original capital markets unit in the quarter, but a few deals slipped in its Sophis division, causing total order intake to fall 6 percent.

Lawrie said he was confident the deals would close. "We did not get all the paperwork done in time," he said. (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)