By Smita Madhur and Caleb Frazier
| NEW YORK, April 30
NEW YORK, April 30 Misys Plc is
readying a $1.06 billion term loan to back its 1.3 billion pound
leveraged buyout by Vista Equity Partners, sources told Thomson
Reuters LPC.
Credit Suisse leads the deal, which will be launched in
London on May 3 and in New York on May 7.
The seven-year term loan will be split between a U.S.
dollar-denominated piece and a euro-denominated piece, although
the split has yet to be determined. Price talk has not yet been
disclosed, but the loan will have 101 call protection for the
first year.
A $100 million five-year revolving credit facility rounds
out the loan.
Last week, Misys said its shareholders approved an offer
from Vista for 3.50 pounds per share.
Upon completion of the acquisition, Misys will be combined
with Turaz, a Vista portfolio company that provides trade and
risk management software.
The acquisition is expected to become effective on May 15
pending court and regulatory approval.
London-based Misys provides software to the banking
industry.
(Editing By Jon Methven)