* Says tie-up with Temenos will generate significant cost
savings
* Statement indicates that Misys open to other bids
* Analysts question merits of deal
* Misys and Temenos shares fall 7.5 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Feb 8 Misys' chief executive Mike
Lawrie's move to a new job has reduced the chance of a rival bid
derailing the software maker's takeover of Swiss rival
Temenos, a deal seen by some analysts as a quick - but
poor - fix to tackle weak demand.
The two companies laid out more terms of their proposed
all-share merger, which was flagged on Friday, after market
close on Tuesday, with investors in the British company owning
53.9 percent.
The market's reaction was muted.
Misys shares, which rose to a five-month high of 353 pence
on Jan. 31, fell 7.4 percent to 302 pence by 1244 GMT on
Wednesday, while Geneva-based Temenos' stock, which had risen 30
percent since mid-January, was off 7.5 percent.
"We think the deal is more a refection of the tough market
backdrop inciting both companies to merge, and see a number of
potential near term risks that currently outweigh the long term
benefits in our view," analysts at Investec said.
Others said Lawrie's decision to jump ship - he is taking
the top post at Computer Sciences Corp after five years
at the British company - was a blow.
Jefferies analyst Milan Radia said Lawrie's departure meant
the chance of another bidder had receded, and a transaction
between Misys and Temenos was now the most likely outcome.
Temenos Chief Executive Guy Dubois and Chairman Andreas
Andreades will take the same roles in the combined group.
Lawrie has a reputation as a dealmaker, bolstered by a deal
to offload the group's healthcare software unit in 2010.
However, he failed to sell Misys to Fidelity National
Information Systems six months ago because the companies
could not agree on price. Investors in Misys, led by ValueAct
Capital with a 21.5 percent stake, have been looking for a deal
ever since, analysts said.
OTHER BIDDERS?
ValueAct had "strong support" for the Temenos deal, Misys
said, but a reference to the City code indicated that Misys
would be open to another bid.
"(The statement) reads as if Misys is up for sale; however
we think this has been the case since the FIS Global bid last
year," said Merchant Securities analyst Roger Philips.
"No other bidders emerged then and we see the shares as
overvalued now, so we question whether other options are
genuinely available apart from Temenos."
Shareholders have been hopeful of M&A activity that could
boost both companies' prospects against a backdrop of weak
demand from banks still reeling after the financial crisis.
The lacklustre reaction from investors on Wednesday,
however, raised questions as to whether the companies' falling
into each other's arms was the best solution.
Investec analysts said that putting the groups' software
together could encourage both companies' installed base to look
elsewhere.
Both companies sell banking software to more than 1,000
customers each in retail and corporate banking. Misys also has a
treasury and capital markets division.
Misys, which has a market value of about $1.72 billion, has
invested millions of pounds in its new BankFusion platform,
which manages customer accounts and process transactions, and
has found success in selling it in the Middle East and Asia.
Demand in Europe, however, remains weak and it said last
month it would have to make cost savings.
Temenos, worth $1.35 million, has also suffered in the
downturn. It has restructured after a tough 2011, when it wrote
off $27.6 million in July for poorly performing projects.
Lazard is lead financial adviser to Temenos, with Morgan
Stanley as financial adviser, while Barclays Capital is lead
financial advisor to Misys and JP Morgan Cazenove is acting as
corporate broker and financial adviser.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)