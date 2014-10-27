BOSTON Oct 27 One in six female undergraduates
at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been sexually
assaulted, though fewer than five percent reported a sex crime,
a survey by MIT showed, as pressure mounts for U.S. campuses to
curb sexual violence.
Five percent of female undergraduates said they had been
raped and one in five knew a perpetrator of unwanted sexual
behavior, according to the poll, which yielded a total response
rate of 35 percent from undergraduate and graduate students.
"Sexual assault violates our core MIT values. It has no
place here," MIT President Rafael Reif wrote in a campus email
Monday accompanying the survey results.
MIT, which urged all its students to take the survey on
attitudes towards sexual assault earlier this year, is one of
the first U.S. schools to release wide-ranging data on sex
crimes on campus.
The poll was released amid growing pressure across the
United States from lawmakers, activists and students to clamp
down on sexual assaults on campuses and to reform investigations
after allegations are made.
The White House has declared sex crimes to be "epidemic" on
U.S. college campuses, with one in five students falling victim
to sex assault during their college years.
The survey also asked students about how widely unwanted
sexual behavior occurs on campus, and how likely victims were to
discuss it with friends or others.
"We are interested in learning about the problem, measuring
it and solving it," MIT Chancellor Cynthia Barnhart said on a
teleconference call with reporters.
She said the school was expanding prevention and education
efforts as it continued to mine the data, and that it planned to
conduct follow-up surveys.
According to the poll, nearly two-thirds of respondents who
had encountered an unwanted sexual experience said they had told
someone about it, but less than five percent reported the
incident to an official.
Barnhart said only a small number of sexual assaults were
reported at MIT and that the school was adding new resources to
help students who had experienced an assault.
Over the past few months, more incidents have been reported,
she said, noting that raising awareness about the problem was
paying off.
MIT began taking steps after an alumna wrote anonymously in
the student newspaper, saying she had been raped on campus.
