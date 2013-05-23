(Corrects majority to largest shareholder in paragraph 6)
LONDON May 23 Sales at British pub and
restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers Plc were broadly
flat in the first half, hit by poor weather as the company
pressed ahead with a turnaround plan.
The company, which employs 40,000 people in around 1,600
bars and restaurants, said it expected consumer confidence and
discretionary income growth to remain subdued.
Like-for-like sales were up 0.3 percent in the 28 weeks
ended April 13, with strong trading across Christmas,
Valentine's Day and Easter but weaker trading in January and
March as a result of cold and snowy weather, the company said.
The owner of the All Bar One, Harvester and O'Neills chains
said pretax profit for the first half was in line with consensus
at 72 million pounds ($108 million) compared with 42 million
pounds a year ago.
Revenue increased 2.3 percent to 991 million pounds, driven
by food sales which make up 51 percent of total sales and were
up 4.5 percent in the period, while drink sales were marginally
higher than last year.
Shares in the company, whose largest shareholder is
billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis who also owns Premier
League football club Tottenham Hotspur, have risen 79 percent in
the past year.
They closed at 409 pence on Wednesday, giving the company a
1.7 billion pound market capitalisation.
The beer sector has struggled in the face of poor economic
conditions with sales in Britain falling 2.9 percent in the
first three months of 2013, according to the British Beer & Pub
Association's quarterly Beer Barometer published last month.
Mitchells and Butlers' smaller rival Young & Co's
reported an 8.2 percent rise in revenue for the 52 weeks ending
April 1 to 193.7 million pounds. Adjusted profit before tax was
up 13 percent at 24.1 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6647 British pounds)
(Reporting By Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)