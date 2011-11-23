LONDON Nov 23 Piedmont, the largest
shareholder in Mitchells & Butlers, has not ruled out
making a fresh takeover offer for the pub company next year
despite ongoing "concerns" about its business performance, the
Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Mitchells & Butlers, which runs around 1,600 restaurants and
pubs across Britain and whose chains include Harvester and Toby
Carvery, rejected earlier this year two bid approaches from
Piedmont, the investment vehicle of the Bahamas-based
billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis.
Piedmont's concerns related to Mitchell & Butler's full-year
results on Tuesday, which included the lack of a dividend, the
company's 400 million pound ($625.88 million) pension obligation
and falling operating margins, a person close to the investment
vehicle said, according to the article.
"If you look at Marstons, Greene King and other pub
companies they are giving cash back...Piedmont is concerned
about the value of its stake," the person said, adding that
Piedmont was "seeing how the situation will develop," the FT
reported.
Mitchells & Butlers on Tuesday posted full-year adjusted
profit before tax down 7.7 percent but in line with forecasts.
The British company said it was confident it could overcome
the tough consumer environment in 2012 after making a good start
to its new financial year, helped by mild weather.
Officials with Piedmont could not be reached for comment by
Reuters.
($1 = 0.6391 British pounds)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Matt Driskill)