BRUSSELS, June 30 Belgian pharmaceutical company Mithra, which focuses on women's health, raised 72.3 million euros ($80.8 million) in an initial public offering, though its shares fell as much as 9 percent during its debut on Tuesday.

Listing at 12.00 euros, towards the upper end of the 10.50 to 12.50 euros range set initially, Mithra's shares fell as low as 10.9 euros in an overall bearish market.

The group added it could raise as much as 83.1 million euros if an overallotment option was fully taken up, which would value the whole company at 377.4 million euros.

Mithra appointed ING Belgium and KBC Securities as the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners of the deal.

($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)