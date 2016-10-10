LONDON Oct 10 British outsourcing group Mitie
named Phil Bentley as its new chief executive,
announcing that incumbent Ruby McGregor-Smith would be stepping
down after over nine years this December.
Bentley was formerly the chief executive of UK-based
telecoms firm Cable & Wireless and before that had run British
Gas, part of Centrica. He will join in November before
taking the top job on December 12.
Mitie has been under pressure after it warned on profits in
September, blaming the vote for Brexit for large new contracts
not emerging as its clients put off new investment decisions.
