LONDON May 19 British outsourcer Mitie posted a 4.3 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on Monday, beating average analysts' expectations, and said it was on track to deliver sustainable growth in the coming year.

Mitie, which runs services from maintenance and cleaning to baggage screening at London's Heathrow airport, said pretax profit rose to 113.3 million pounds ($191 million) for the year to end-March.

The company was expected to report between 99.2 million and 115.6 million, with an average estimate of 110.4 million, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 10 analysts. ($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)