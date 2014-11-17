LONDON Nov 17 British outsourcer Mitie posted a 3 percent rise in pretax profits in the first half of the year, after it secured 8.5 billion pounds ($13 billion) worth of contracts and expanded its bid pipeline.

Mitie, which runs services ranging from maintenance and cleaning to baggage screening at London's Heathrow airport, said on Monday pretax profit rose to 57 million pounds for the period ending Sept. 30.

The company said its order book remained healthy and that it had secured 98 percent of 2014/15 budgeted revenue. It also said it had expanded its bid pipeline by 20 percent to 9.8 billion pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6370 British pound) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Karolin Schaps)