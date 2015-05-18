LONDON May 18 British outsourcer Mitie posted flat full operating profit, with its performance held back by local government cuts weighing on demand for its homecare and social housing business.

Mitie, which runs services from maintenance and cleaning to baggage screening at London's Heathrow airport, said operating profit rose 0.9 percent to 128.6 million pounds ($202.21 million) in the year to March 31.

The company had warned in March that operating profit would be slightly below expectations because of market pressures in its homecare and social housing businesses.

It posted a pretax profit of 114.1 million pounds, up 0.7 percent, above a forecast of 110.25 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters poll of 9 analysts.

Mitie said it was well positioned for growth, with 85 percent of 2015-16 budgeted revenue secured. ($1 = 0.6360 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)