METALS-Copper faces weekly drop as supply concerns ease
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 31 Mitie Group Plc
* Shares open 5.8 percent lower after pre close trading statement Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
LONDON, March 24 Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells' pay fell 30 percent to 6.9 million pounds ($8.62 million) in 2016, the insurer's annual report showed on Friday.