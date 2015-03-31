METALS-Copper faces weekly drop as supply concerns ease
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 31 Mitie Group Plc
* We anticipate full year revenues to be broadly in line with market expectations, driven by our market leading facilities management (fm) business which is performing strongly
* Extension of our integrated fm contract with lloyds banking group in december was particularly significant; this contract now continues until 2022
* Our homecare and social housing businesses have faced further pricing pressures in second half of year due to impact of local authority spending cuts
* Continue to invest in and support these businesses as we are confident of longer-term opportunities.
* As a result of market pressures in homecare and social housing businesses we expect our full year headline operating profit to be slightly below current market expectations
* Exit from our mechanical and electrical engineering construction business is complete. We now expect total losses for year to range between £15m and £16m
* Confident that we will continue to build on our long track record of sustainable profitable growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
LONDON, March 24 Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells' pay fell 30 percent to 6.9 million pounds ($8.62 million) in 2016, the insurer's annual report showed on Friday.