March 31 Mitie Group Plc

* We anticipate full year revenues to be broadly in line with market expectations, driven by our market leading facilities management (fm) business which is performing strongly

* Extension of our integrated fm contract with lloyds banking group in december was particularly significant; this contract now continues until 2022

* Our homecare and social housing businesses have faced further pricing pressures in second half of year due to impact of local authority spending cuts

* Continue to invest in and support these businesses as we are confident of longer-term opportunities.

* As a result of market pressures in homecare and social housing businesses we expect our full year headline operating profit to be slightly below current market expectations

* Exit from our mechanical and electrical engineering construction business is complete. We now expect total losses for year to range between £15m and £16m

* Confident that we will continue to build on our long track record of sustainable profitable growth