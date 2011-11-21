* H1 sales up 5.8 pct to 971.7 mln stg
* H1 profit before tax, other items 47.9 mln stg
* Bid pipeline at 11.7 bln stg
* Interim div up 7.3 pct to 4.4p
(Adds details, CEO, analyst comments, shares)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Nov 21 Britain's Mitie
posted a small first half profit rise and said it was confident
about growth prospects as governments and businesses seeking to
cut costs sign up for its outsourcing and energy services.
Mitie, whose customers include Tesco and London's
Royal Opera House, said on Monday profit before tax and other
items for the six months to the end of September was up 0.8
percent to 48 million pounds ($75 million) on revenue up 5.8
percent to 972 million.
The firm, whose services include maintenance and cleaning as
well as baggage screening at London's Heathrow airport, said its
pipeline of potential bid activity stood at 11.7 billion pounds,
with 65 percent of it coming from the public sector.
"The search for greater cost and energy efficiency is
central to the strategies of governments and businesses in all
our markets," Chief Executive Ruby McGregor-Smith said in a
statement.
The firm is currently bidding on a facilities management
deal with Edinburgh council worth around 280 million pounds, as
well as justice sector work which could include electronic
tagging and prison management.
While rival outsourcers have turned to acquisitions to help
offset a lack of organic growth this year, blaming contract
delays and budget cuts, Mitie has won a number deals including
facilities management work with south England courts, two
prisons, Essex council and spirits group Diageo.
McGregor-Smith believes that its energy management business,
supported by the 2009 acquisition of Dalkia, has helped the firm
win contracts and has also allowed it to offer existing clients
more higher margin services.
"I believe there are growth opportunities for all the
outsourcers as the market grows and I think our particular
differentiation around energy, which others do not have, is
incredibly important," Mitie's chief later told Reuters.
"That is what is driving our organic growth."
Mitie said its order book had risen 17.6 percent to 8
billion pounds, effectively securing 97 percent of this year's
revenue and 68 percent of forecast revenue for 2012/13.
Shares in the FTSE 250 group, which upped its interim
dividend by 7.3 percent to 4.4 pence, were down 1.31 percent at
240.8 pence at 0903 GMT on Monday.
UBS analysts, who have a "Buy" rating on Mitie, said the
firm's outlook was rightly confident and that it was well
positioned to benefit from future work.
"In the next 12 months there are more contract decisions due
in public and private sector work as more customers work towards
saving costs by moving towards integrated facilities management
models. Mitie is very well positioned in that environment," a
UBS note read.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Jane Merriman)