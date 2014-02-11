LONDON Feb 11 British outsourcer Mitie said it had won a 180 million pound ($295 million) government deal to run two UK immigration centres, ramping up its custodial care activities against larger, embattled rivals G4S and Serco.

Mitie said on Tuesday the contract would see it become the largest single private sector provider of immigration detention services to Britain's Home Office (interior ministry), less than three years after it entered the market.

Rivals G4S and Serco, who have long enjoyed high value contracts with the British government, have absorbed heavy criticism recently after an audit showed both firms had charged the British taxpayer for tagging criminals who were not being monitored.

Mitie described its win as "strategically very significant" while RBC Capital Markets analyst Andrew Brooke noted such contracts would historically have ended up with the industry's biggest players.

"Politically it is not easy for the government to give contracts to G4S and Serco given the reputational issues," Brooke said. "It's a good win in a new area so it's quite significant for them."

Mitie, which runs services from maintenance and cleaning to baggage screening at London's Heathrow airport, said it will be responsible for the custody and welfare of more than 900 immigration detainees at two centres near Heathrow in London.

The centres, Colnbrook and Harmondsworth, were previously managed by Serco and the GEO Group respectively. Serco won the contract to design, build and operate Colnbrook in 2002.

"This is strategically a very significant contract for Mitie, as we expand our presence in the market for custodial service," Mitie chief executive Ruby McGregor-Smith said.

"We have always said we would look to continue our work with the Home Office and really look to grow and invest in it," McGregor-Smith told Reuters in a telephone interview.

A spokesperson for the Home Office was not immediately available for comment.