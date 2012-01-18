(Adds details)

LONDON Jan 18 Britain's Prison Service said it would partner with outsourcing and energy services firm Mitie on its bid for the management of nine prisons to be awarded later this year.

The public sector run Prison Service and Mitie will compete for all nine 15-year contracts against private sector firms from Britain, France and the U.S.

Eleven English prisons are currently run by private firms with all others in England and Wales managed by the Prison Service. The nine contracts up for grabs represent the largest single privatisation of the sector so far, with more prison deals likely to follow.

Steve Wagstaffe, director of Public Sector Prisons, said in a statement on Wednesday: "The partnership with Mitie will allow us to combine our respective strengths, skills and experience to help produce compelling bids".

"Public servants will be responsible for the core operational work involved in running prisons and a number of key services will be delivered by Mitie under the contract."

Mitie, which runs services from cleaning contracts at Tesco and London's Royal Opera House to managing an immigration centre, sees the justice sector as a key growth market as the government looks to make big savings over the next four years.

Other bidders are G4S, the world's largest security firm, British outsourcing firms Serco and Interserve , American prison operator GEO Group, French catering firm Sodexo, and a joint bid by U.S. prisons firm MTC and Britain's Amey, owned by Spanish group Ferrovial .

A date for the awarding of contracts has yet to be announced. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Lorraine Turner)