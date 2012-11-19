* Expects total revenue growth to be higher in H2
* Pre-tax profit, before exceptionals, 48.8 mln stg
* 4.3 pct organic revenue growth in H1
LONDON, Nov 19 British outsourcer Mitie
said it expects its revenue growth to accelerate in the second
half after posting a 5.6 percent climb in the first six months
due to new contract wins.
The group said that a new contract with Lloyds Banking Group
- described as its largest ever - as well as its
acquisition of homecare services provider Enara in October would
boost its top line in the six months to end-March.
Mitie, which runs services from maintenance and cleaning to
baggage screening at London's Heathrow airport, posted pre-tax
profit, before exceptionals, of 48.8 million pounds ($77.33
million) for the six months to end-September, up 1.9 percent on
the same period last year.
In a trading update it said that it saw excellent organic
growth opportunities in the home care market and as an entry
point into the wider healthcare industry.
The group predicted organic growth in its order book of 4.7
percent, or 0.4 billion pounds to 9 billion pounds.
New contracts include a 100 million pound five-year
facilities management deal with BSkyB and a maintenance
contract with Golding Homes worth 70-120 million pounds over ten
years.
"We have made this progress in the face of a tough economic
climate and a difficult macroeconomic outlook, with continuing
challenges within our more cyclical markets," Chief Executive
Ruby McGregor-Smith said.
"However, we remain positive about the range of outsourcing
and energy services opportunities across our key markets and
continue to see a growing order book as well as a strong
pipeline of sales opportunities.
"We are confident that we will continue to build on our long
track record of sustainable, profitable growth."