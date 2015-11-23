(Adds CEO comments, details)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Nov 23 Cuts to British local government
spending held back Mitie's first-half profit, the
outsourced services provider said on Monday, as the company
responded by closing a number of its healthcare activities.
Mitie, whose healthcare offering ranges from home care for
the elderly to hospital cleaning, also warned that conditions
would remain challenging for a further year before the division
can return to profitability.
"We've seen some weakness in our healthcare division this
year," Chief Executive Ruby McGregor-Smith told Reuters. "We
expect that to continue for the next 12 months."
The healthcare business should "do very well" on new
contract awards taking effect after that period, she said.
Pretax profit dropped 12 percent to 50.1 million pounds
($76 million) in the company's fiscal first half ended Sept. 30,
with operating profit down 9.5 percent to 58.1 million. The
healthcare division swung to a 2.1 million pound loss from a 4.5
million year-earlier profit.
Mitie shares fell 5.7 percent to 314 pence at 1118 GMT, one
of the sharpest declines on the FTSE 250 index, paring
the stock's 13 percent gain this year.
"The risks look to be on the downside," said Stephen
Rawlinson, an analyst with brokerage Whitman Howard who
maintained his "sell" rating on the shares.
Mitie entered the home care market three years ago with the
acquisition of Enara, then Britain's fourth-largest home care
provider. The business has since been hit by local authority
spending cuts that have forced Mitie to exit a number of
loss-making contracts.
Healthcare revenue fell 19 percent to 39 million pounds,
accounting for 4 percent of the group total. Mitie offers
services to more than a dozen industries such as leisure,
education and transport, including security screening at
London's Heathrow airport.
The spending cuts may yet play to Mitie's advantage as
further public services are put out for tender, McGregor-Smith
also said on Monday.
"The opportunities for outsourcing, which ultimately was
always a response from clients to save money, will continue in
the next five years," she said.
($1 = 0.6597 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle and Laurence
Frost)