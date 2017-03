July 23 Mitie Group Plc :

* Extension of its multi-currency revolving credit facility

* Will now benefit from a committed facility of 275 mln stg, which will mature in July 2019

* Retains its existing borrowing facilities of 251.7 mln stg of U.S. private placement loan notes, expiring in December 2017, December 2019, December 2022 and December 2024, and 40 mln stg of uncommitted overdraft facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: