March 22 Mitiska REIM, a real estate investment and fund management firm, said on Wednesday it hired four people in its European investment team.

Mitiska named Marc Formisani director of mergers and acquisitions and financial planning, and Hanif Mohamed as general counsel.

The company also appointed Mateusz Szymczak and Enzo Guidez as investment analysts. Both Szymczak and Guidez will be based in Brussels and report to Marc Formisani. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)